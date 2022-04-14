So you can earn up to 10,000 dollars thanks to realme

Share

The Chinese manufacturer realme presents us with its new contest ‘Shot on realme – 2022 Global Photography Contest’, through which you can win succulent prizes by showing your best photographs taken with your mobile.

This is not the first contest organized reallyAs early as 2021, the Chinese manufacturer offered us up to a $10,000 prize for designing a wallpaper for its successful Realme 8 5G, although Surely this new event will attract more attention Well, we all like taking photos with our mobiles.

Do you want to bring out the artist you have inside and earn money with your photos? well here comes this Shot on realme – 2022 Global Photography Contest with the theme of “Capture the Light” and the chance to get up to $10,000 in prizes showing our skills with mobile cameras.

It is something similar to the contest that Xiaomi had also proposed to us, although in the case of realme with more prizes up for grabs and four categories in which we can compete, with the ‘Street’the ‘Pictures’the ‘Scenery’ and you take them ‘creatives’ as main reasons:

This global mobile photography contest will continue to be inspired, according to realme itself, by its philosophy “Dare to Leap” -Dare to jump, in Spanish-, so encourage all photography enthusiasts to showcase their surroundings and capabilities through the cameras of their realme phones.

Total, there will be fifteen winners distributed in the four categories, which will be selected in a rigorous selection process in charge of granting three Grand Prizes, four Thematic Prizes and eight Awards for Excellence.

All awardees you will receive your electronic certificateand the winning photos will be displayed on realme’s social profiles and events so the rights of the image will be delivered to the brand at least for a period of time.

The three users who reach the final podium will get a realme GT 2 Pro to continue to be encouraged to take the best photographs, while they will be distributed $5,000 for the first, $3,000 for the second, and $2,000 more for the third in discord

For their part, the thematic winners will obtain a realme GT 2 Pro and some realme Buds Air 3while the eight winners of an award of excellence will get the realme GT 2 Pro.

Registrations can be made from the following link, between March 31 and June 18with a voting process that will run from June 19 to 27 and an announcement of winners dated for July 5… Dare to show your best photographs!

