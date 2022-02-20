So you can enable partial screenshot on any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO – Xiaomi News

MIUI 12.5 brought with it a very interesting function that allows take screenshots of specific areas Of the same. Although the tool proved to be very useful, it should be noted that not all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO have this option.

However, there is a method that can activate the partial screenshot function on any Xiaomi device. The only thing necessary is to download a simple app, and get down to work.

So you can enable partial screenshot on any Xiaomi mobile

The partial screenshot feature gives you the option to select, manually and instantly, the section of the screen you want to take a screenshot of. This method is extremely simple, and in fact we have a tutorial on how to take this type of screenshot.

To enable partial screenshot on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile, the first thing you need to do is download and install the SetEdit application, which you will find for free in the Google Play Store. Then follow these steps:

Enter the app SetEdit .

. At the top of the main menu, click on “ + Add new setting ”.

”. Next, enter the term “ three_gesture_long_press ”. Then press “ Save Changes ”.

”. Then press “ ”. Later, in the next window “ Edit setting ”, enter the term “ partial_screen_shot ” and press again “ Save Changes ”.

”, enter the term “ ” and press again “ ”. Once you return to the main menu of SetEdit, verify that the line “three_gesture_long_press” “partial_screen_shot”.

In this way, the partial screenshot feature becomes available on your device. SetEdit opens the doors to endless configurations. For example, it allows you to extend the battery of your Xiaomi, as well as enable the blur and animations of the MIUI control center.