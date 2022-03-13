So you can get more than 900 games for $10 USD and support Ukraine

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Various video game companies have come together to help those affected by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Indie developers didn’t want to be left behind, so they’ve partnered with the itch.io platform so gamers can join the cause and pick up a massive collection of titles along the way.

This is possible thanks to the Bundle for Ukraine, which is already offered on the gaming platform. It is a package with more than 991 items, mostly indie titles. As you can imagine, the objective is to raise funds with the sale of the bundle and allocate them to humanitarian aid.

Get hundreds of games for $10 USD and support a good cause

The goal of itch.io is to raise $1 million to donate to the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, non-profit organizations that will allocate all resources to help those affected by the war. Medical assistance will be provided to those who need it, as well as psychological services to children.

The Bundle for Ukraine is a reality thanks to the cooperation of more than 700 creatives, who agreed to collaborate with their games, comics, books and more content. Those interested can purchase the package for a minimum payment of $10 USD, but any amount can be donated.

In exchange, they will receive more than 600 video games, 300 RPG-themed board games and more content valued at $6,539 USD. Among the notable titles are Light blue, SkateBIRD, back bone, cross code, SUPER HOT, Baba Is You, A Short Hike, Night Call, minit, Tower Fall Ascensionamong many, many others.

It is important to note that, at the time of purchase, players will have direct access to download the titles from itch.io. So they will not be provided with keys for Steam or similar platforms on PC. Bundle for Ukraine will be available for 9 more days. At the time of writing this, he has already collected $805,118 USD, that is, 80% of his final goal.

The https://t.co/vTbmDLvWUP bundle for Ukraine is live!! ~1,000 games worth over $6,500, $10 minimum donation, all proceeds donated to charity. Let’s do what we can! https://t.co/oSgXio6UkJ pic.twitter.com/6oTPoo2g57 — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) March 8, 2022

“Of these nearly 1,000 products, more than 600 have never been in a major package before. Several top developers and publishers signed up to itch.io specifically to be in this pack. We kept the minimum low, but we strongly recommend that you pay above the minimum if you can afford it. All proceeds will be split between the charities 50/50,” the platform explained.

