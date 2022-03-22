So you can get Riot Points for free and unlimited

Riot Points are the payment currency that we find both in League of Legends and in Teamfight Tactics. With them we can buy from cosmetics until championsincluding those chests from the hextech craft. To get them we will have to either pay or wait for the company to decide to give them away, as is the case with the gifts it provides us Twitch Prime.

However, it seems that from now on players will be able to get these Riot Points completely free and unlimited. It will all be thanks to Microsoft Rewards and this has been confirmed from the official League of Legends Twitter account. With this, there will be many who do not have to pay to get this currency.

Big news! You can now earn unlimited free RP with #MicrosoftRewards! ✨ ➡ Join here: https://t.co/6VUxh3P1l5 pic.twitter.com/zvoK97il1U – League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 21, 2022

So you can get Riot Points for free

To get Riot Points for free you will have to go to to the Microsoft Points link provided. Players will need to sign in to their Microsoft account and select the objective they want, from 100 Riot Points to 650. From that moment on, players will be able to get different points by following various methods, being able to exchange them for those coveted Riot Points.

On the Microsoft Rewards website itself you will see the phrase «Redeem free rewards«. However, this is never free. You know what they say:When something is free, you are usually the product in question«. In this case, Microsoft will collect data on the preferences of its usersthus benefiting the company itself in different sections.

However, if you do not want to pay for the official League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics currency, here is a new method to get hold of it and avoid having to leave money in the video game. What do you think of this new collaboration between Riot Games and Microsoft? Do you have doubts or do you think it can come to fruition?

