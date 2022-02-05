So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: it is a question on which it is worth reflecting and starting to make calculations. For a simple reason: the transition to the contributory system resulted in a drastic reduction of the monthly allowance between the last salary and the pension. What the experts call “Replacement rate”. (join the Telegram group on pensions and news related to the world of social security. Enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

Receive all the up-to-date news on bonuses and jobs.

It means that after we stop working we will all have a lot less money. This was not the case with the pay system.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: integration

For this reason the integration of the public pension with an alternative pension (sector funds, open pension funds, individual pension plans)it becomes almost essential if you want to keep it same standard of living even after leaving the world of work.

Obviously the sooner you start the better. In fact, they can be had several benefits. One of all: the reduction of taxes to be paid on the annuity (or capital, possibly) that is received at the time of retirement. The taxation, which is 15%, will in fact be reduced by 0.30% for each year of stay in the fund (starting from the 15th).

Now let’s see how much it is necessary to pay monthly to be able to satisfactorily supplement the pension allowance. A simulation made by Smileconomy for CorriereEconomia is very interesting.

Read all the news on pensions and social security on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: what changes according to age

The goal of this simulation is to achieve a pension supplement of 500 euros net per month. An amount sufficient to supplement a contributory pension and bring it closer to the last salary received (and therefore with a favorable replacement rate).

The net 500 euros per month of pension integration can be reached with figures that vary, depends on age.

To say:

a 30 year old with a high risk profile it can pay 211 euros per month;

with a high risk profile it can pay for a 50 year old with a low risk profile he will have to pay 848 euros.

The study considered workers who they have different ages (30, 40 and 50 years old). Everyone started working after January 31, 1995thus fully returning to the contributory system, and with an income of 13 months and with amounts that are, respectively, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 euros.

The scenarios taken into considerationne for the calculation of the pension (on which the replacement rate obviously depends) there are two:

with low growth: GDP at 0.3%

GDP at 0.3% with more sustained growth: GDP at 1%.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: low or high risk

There are also two estimates of the payments that are essential to achieve the integration of 500 euros per month:

low risk investment (100% euro area government bonds);

(100% euro area government bonds); high risk investment (100% global equities).

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: growth

Let’s see what happens with one low growth:

replacement rates for employees vary between 65 and 70% (therefore with a salary of 2000 euros the maximum possible pension does not exceed l.400 euros );

vary (therefore with a salary of 2000 euros the maximum possible pension does not exceed ); replacement rates for self-employed workers oscillate between a 51% (for a 50 year old) and 64% for a 30-year-old (who will not have work interruptions).

In the other scenario: increase in GDP and growth oflife expectancy (with retirement age evidently rising), the replacement rate for i employees varies between 70 and 79%and between 54 and 66% for the self-employed.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: 30, 40 and 50 years

As mentioned, the contributions to be paid for a pension supplement of 500 euros vary greatly with the age of the worker. But also with respect to the investment line: whether you choose the low or high risk one.

We see:

for a 30 year old the monthly payment is in the range between 211 and 292 euros per month ;

the monthly payment is in the range between ; for a 40 year old the monthly payment varies between 362 de 456 euros ;

the monthly payment varies between ; for a 50 year old the weight of the supplementary contributions varies between 729 and 848 euros per month.

Well you will say, after the age of 50 it is not convenient: you pay 700, 800 euros per month for years and you only receive 500.

Not quite so when you consider the average life expectancy.

Smileeconomy takes into account the low-risk hypothesis of a 50-year-old:

pays 848 euros for 15 years (which, gross of the tax benefit, become 697):

he would receive some though 500 for over 22 years.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: financial efficiency

With an index of financial efficiency of 1.3 (the return, with an average life, for each euro invested: it’s not bad).

For a 30 year old who instead chose the line to ahigh riskthe financial efficiency index rises to 2.3.

So you can have 500 euros more in pension per month: savings

We remind you that those who choose to activate the supplementary pension can deduct the contributions paid up to a maximum of 5,164.57 euros per year.

It can be done in a year save on taxes between 633 and 1,808 euros. Throughout the supplementary contribution period, savings can fluctuate between 27,476 and 40,360 euros.