So you can have a six pack like Chris Evans

Chris Evans, Known for his talent and incredible physique, he is one of the most attractive men in Hollywood. His interpretation of Captain America in the Marvel series of Avengers is the favorite of all viewers. Above all, for admire his envied six pack, who not only takes care of him to interpret his famous character, but also to protect his back and maintain a slim figure. For this, the actor undergoes strict training that helps him take care of the firmness of his abdomen.



Chris Evans

Trainer to movie stars and former Marine Commando Simon Waterson details in his book ‘Intelligent Fitness,’ three block-based abdominal routines that will help you get a six-pack like Chris Evans. The first block of exercises to get abs is performed face down. Starting in plank pose, drive your hips up with a small jump, as if changing to downward dog. Another exercise involves alternately lifting one hand off the ground and touching the opposite shoulder, while maintaining a plank position. Finally, alternate from traditional plank to forearm plank, doing each movement one at a time.

The second block of exercises to get six-pack abs Chris Evans is done face up. Raise your legs to create a 90º angle and then lower them to 15 centimeters from the ground. Continue with the classic crunches, but add the weight of a dumbbell, kettlebell, medicine ball, or disc. Finish with Russian twists: Holding the resistance element of your choice, sit with your legs bent at 45 degrees, ankles crossed, then lift your feet 6 inches off the ground for several reps.

The third block of exercises includes training on the gym machines and the abdominal roller. On your knees, ankles crossed for stability, roll the ab roller as far as you can, then contract your core to return. This is followed by a series of weighted crunches. Then, continue with cable and Swiss ball rotations: Hug the ball and grab a pulley handle at chest height with your right hand. Another workout move is to hang a pull-up bar and bring your knees up to your chest. The actor accompanied his hours of training with a diet rich in protein, which was key to the transformation of ‘Captain America’.





Chris Evans He continues to maintain his envied abs, although at the moment it is not known if we will see him again as ‘Captain America’. There are many fans who would like him to return after the character’s departure in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Although Marvel has not revealed details about the actor’s future, reliable sources within the industry revealed to the Giantfreakinrobot portal that Chris Evans would already be part of at least one of the studio’s future projects. Which includes signing an agreement to return fully to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That seems to be something that people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s difficult… It was a great run and I’m very happy with it. It’s very important to me. It would have to be perfect.” actor in a recent interview, who does not deny a possible return to his famous character. However, he also confessed that “it would be terrifying to return to something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means a lot to me. That’s why going back to it would be a difficult task,” Chris said. Evans.

However, Netflix has decided to bet on the actor again for the movie Pain Hustlers, which will star alongside Emily Blunt and will have David Yates in the direction. Although not much is known about the project, it was known that it will be released in 2023 and the plot will develop the story of a man who works in a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in Florida. Due to acts of corruption, the company begins to have many profits, involving its employees in a criminal conspiracy. Chris Evans will always be everyone’s favorite ‘Captain America’ and surely he continues to train hard to keep up the most desired six pack in Hollywood.