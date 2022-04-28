So you can install Tivify with its 127 free channels on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Installing Tivify is very simple, since it has its own application for Fire TV in the Amazon Apps store. Simply downloading it will give us access to its catalog of free channels by creating a user account, for which you will only need to enter basic data such as an email to log in. If you have a paid subscription, either Tivify Premium for 7.99 euros per month or Tivify Plus for 3.99 euros per month, the process will be identical.

Tivify has support for a variety of devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, the dongle with which you can make any television smart. Whether you are a paid subscriber or use the free account, this is how this program is installed on your Amazon device.

To install native Amazon applications on your Fire TV Stick you can do it in two ways: directly from the Amazon website or from the app store of the device itself. If you follow the link that we have provided above, you will only have to enter the app that you want to download, select the Fire TV in which you want to install it and click on the Transfer button. The download and installation will start automatically as long as the dongle is connected to the network again.

The second way to install Tivify is directly from your Fire TV Stick, by entering the Amazon app store from the device itself. Once inside, you can navigate to locate Tivify or use the Alexa virtual assistant, which is integrated by default into all Fire TV Sticks. Once located, hit the install button or just say «Alexa, download Tivify«.

Compatibility on Fire TV devices

The Tivify service is compatible with the latest generation Fire TV devices (running Fire OS 7), as well as some of the previous generation (Fire OS 6). The complete compatibility list is as follows, as stated on the Tivify support page: