So you can install Tivify with its 127 free channels on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick
Tivify has reached the Internet television sector with force. This platform allows you to watch complete television, including DTT, from a single platform and with advanced features such as program restarts, access to what has been broadcast in the last week on channels that have this feature activated, or recording programming.
Tivify has support for a variety of devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, the dongle with which you can make any television smart. Whether you are a paid subscriber or use the free account, this is how this program is installed on your Amazon device.
Install Tivify on Fire
Installing Tivify is very simple, since it has its own application for Fire TV in the Amazon Apps store. Simply downloading it will give us access to its catalog of free channels by creating a user account, for which you will only need to enter basic data such as an email to log in. If you have a paid subscription, either Tivify Premium for 7.99 euros per month or Tivify Plus for 3.99 euros per month, the process will be identical.
To install native Amazon applications on your Fire TV Stick you can do it in two ways: directly from the Amazon website or from the app store of the device itself. If you follow the link that we have provided above, you will only have to enter the app that you want to download, select the Fire TV in which you want to install it and click on the Transfer button. The download and installation will start automatically as long as the dongle is connected to the network again.
The second way to install Tivify is directly from your Fire TV Stick, by entering the Amazon app store from the device itself. Once inside, you can navigate to locate Tivify or use the Alexa virtual assistant, which is integrated by default into all Fire TV Sticks. Once located, hit the install button or just say «Alexa, download Tivify«.
Compatibility on Fire TV devices
The Tivify service is compatible with the latest generation Fire TV devices (running Fire OS 7), as well as some of the previous generation (Fire OS 6). The complete compatibility list is as follows, as stated on the Tivify support page:
- Fire TV (Gen 3) – AFTN
- Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) – AFTR
- Fire TV Edition – Grundig OLED (2019) – AFTEUFF014
- Fire TV Edition – Grundig Vision 6 (2019) – AFTEU011
- Fire TV Edition – Grundig Vision 7 (2019) – AFTEU014
- Fire TV Edition – JVC 4K UHD Smart (2019) – AFTSO001
- Fire TV Edition – Nebula D3000 Soundbar (2019) – AFTMM
- Fire TV Edition – Onida HD/FHD (2019) – AFTLE
- Fire TV Edition – Toshiba HD (2018) – AFTBAMR311
- Fire TV Stick 4K – AFTMM
- OK UHD – Fire TV Edition – AFTWI001
- Fire TV Stick (3rd generation) – AFTSSS
- Fire TV Edition – JVC Smart HD/FHD (2020) – AFTWMST22
- OK 4K – Fire TV (2021) – AFTANNA0
- JVC UHD FVP – Fire TV – AFTJULI1
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max – AFTKA