So you can know if the MIUI update of your Xiaomi will be delayed or not

Some carriers are delaying MIUI updates for Xiaomi mobiles. This is what you should know.

The deployment of MIUI 13 continues at a good pace, spreading throughout the entire Xiaomi mobile catalog. However, some users of branded devices still await the arrival of the latest version to your devices.

Nevertheless, there is a compelling reason for which some users must wait longer than originally planned to be able to enjoy the new features introduced by the latest version of MIUI. And, once again, the telephone operators They seem to be guilty.

MIUI 13 arrives late to some mobiles due to the operators

As has been customary for years, mobile phone operators they develop specific firmware versions for the devices they sell, including their own services and applications on them. They also have control over the software update management that reach the devices.

That is why, in many cases, new versions arrive later on devices that are sold through carriers than those bought on the free market. Something logical, since these operators decide take the base version of the software and incorporate its bloatwaredigital services and other additions –which many consider unnecessary, but that is another topic–.

Therefore, it is easy to determine if your Xiaomi mobile is going to take more time than it should to receive a MIUI or Android update. To do this, you just have to make sure if the version of the software that it incorporates is from the operator or is it a global version. To do this, you just have to follow these steps:

On your Xiaomi mobile, open the settings application. Go to the “About the phone” section. Look at the “MIUI version” section. A code should appear next to the version number.

Depending on the code that appears, you can know if the software of your mobile is, or not, an operator. To do this, you must look at its termination: XM refers to a version developed by Xiaomi itself –and, therefore, you will be among the first to receive updates–, OR is from Orange, FV of Vodafone and CT of Telcel. It is possible that there are versions of other telephone operators.

Now you know what type of MIUI version does your mobile includeand why updates may take longer to arrive.

