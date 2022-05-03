So you can know if your mobile is infected by Pegasus and how to protect it

pegasus He was in Spain since 2019, but it has not been until now that he has been noticed. arises after the Government denounce their interference by means of a “external attack” to multiple mobiles.

The software is sold to governments around the world. It is an Israeli program that collects information from any device, from images to audio or messages. The news makes thousands of users think about the possibility that any mobile could be infected, such as that of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. How to know?

exist several options to find out if your mobile phone is infected with Pegasus and how it can be avoided and protected. There are several tools to discover it.

Mobile Verification Toolkit

One of them is ‘Mobile Verification Toolkit’ or ‘MVT’, from Amnesty International. It is a software toolkit that allows you to know if your mobile has been infected by Pegasus.

This application can be installed on both Apple devices and Linux. In addition, it includes instructions due to its complexity. The drawback in it is that, when using it, full access to mobile data is required.

iMazing

‘iMazing‘ is another of the applications that works, both for Android and for iOS or Windows, in this case. It can be downloaded from the official website. It is a free application and its operation is automatic.

The best part is that includes MVT, making it a simplified version of the aforementioned one.

symptoms in infection

If, on the other hand, these applications are not controlled and you want to use a simpler method, you can look at the mobile. A series of symptoms would show that the device is infected, indicates Check Point. If you think that your mobile may be infected, it is advisable to take it to professionals.

The device goes slow after installing an app or clicking a link.

after installing an app or clicking a link. quick download of battery strikingly and in a short time.

strikingly and in a short time. strange consumption of data .

. Excess of advertising in the notification bar.

in the notification bar. Strange numbers appear in the list of calls and SMSusually foreigners.

How to protect my mobile from Pegasus or other infections?

If your mobile is free of spyware and you want it to stay that way, it is advisable to protect it and avoid some common actions on mobile phones. In the case of detecting their presence, these malicious programs must be eliminated.

It is recommended to have updated operating system and browsers, since they usually bring improvements in terms of privacy and security. It is also recommended to perform periodic analyzeseven if the device shows no symptoms.

Another option is not to access pages download website unreliable and check the sites where we access, especially those that request any personal data.

You have to check the email domains that arrive in case it is a scam or a suspicious mail and call the corresponding entity in case of not being sure to verify it. It is also recommended to put complicated and not simple passwords and not to buy online connected to public wifi.