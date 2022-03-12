so you can know the total of your purchases in skins and paVos

A few days ago I looked at the Fornite store after a long time disconnected from the news of the game and I verified that the pochas skins are still there, probably selling by the bucketload. And you, How much money have you spent on Fortnite?

If you want to know how many paVos and skins have you bought in Fortnite There are two ways to find out, but sadly it’s not going to be as easy as figuring out how much you’ve spent on League of Legends, and in fact it’s a bit like PlayStation Store spending.

How to see how much you’ve spent on Fortnite with your Epic account

Epic Games does not offer a simple tool from which to look how much have you spent on fortnite, but you can use your Epic transactions to see how much you’ve spent since you created your account. To access them, go to the Epic page and follow these steps:

Log in

Bill

transactions

They should show up there all fortnite purchases, Epic Games Store and a good handful of free games, so you’ll have to sift through all the purchases you’ve made with your Epic account. Remember that for purchases from other accounts you can check it from the Switch, Xbox or PlayStation transaction history.





How to see how much you have spent in Fortnite on skins

Another somewhat simpler way to know how much money have you spent on fortnitethis time approximately, is to check the price of the different skins that you have been acquiring over time.

Thanks to Fortnite.gg you can access a complete skin library and add them to your personal collection within the page. If you do it with all the paid ones, as simple as creating an account, accessing the catalog and adding the ones that interest you, the system will give you a approximate cost in paVos of everything spent.

It’s still not ideal, but at least you can get a rough idea of how much money have you invested in fortnite since you started playing it. Let’s hope it’s little. Or whatever you feel like and you have enjoyed it to the fullest, more would be missing.