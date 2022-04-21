So you can learn business while watching TV | Business

Hungry for power, excesses, arrogance, love, the peak of success and a dizzying fall is what you will find in the series of Apple TV, ‘We Crashed’, that tells the story of one of the most valuable companies in the world: WeWork

Eight chapters recount the rise and fall of the company, which Adam Neumann, along with his wife, Rebekah, managed to value up to 47 billion dollars in just one decade (2010-2018), but which went into decline in just one year, after being involved in media scandals due to allegations of pyramid schemes and sexual harassment.

The dream of having more humane workspaces that would unite the community ended in intoxication of power.

“The series shows the cost of becoming a billionaire”, said Anne Hathaway, who plays Rebekah.

With Jared Leto, at the feet of the eccentric co-founder of WeWork, who is accused of defrauding his own company, among others, by buying the rights to the word ‘We’ so that the company would have to pay him to use it.

In addition to having a sauna in his office, a private jet where he smoked marijuana, are some of the facts that led them to star in one of the biggest financial scandals of the decade. The series is based on the Wondery: WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork podcast.

Twelve years before founding WeWork, Neumann was trying to get ahead with various ventures, including baby clothes with knee pads, and women’s shoes with removable heels, but they didn’t pan out. With 7 chapters, the Brian Koppelman and David Levien series tells the drama behind the race to consolidate Uber in Silicon Valley.

Focusing on its former CEO, Travis Kalanick, the story shows the controversies that led to the unanimous dismissal of the same founder for allegedly being involved in workplace mistreatment, discrimination, corruption and sexual harassment. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar + and Paramount +.

The Dropout

The series tells how a businesswoman became the youngest billionaire woman in the world, based on an exalted idea, but which was never verified if it really worked, and that positioned her at the top of Silicon Valley while playing with people’s health.

This is Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a company focused on biotechnology, which she started building at the age of 19, when she devised a device to analyze blood from minimal samples. Device with which he achieved annual sales of US$72 billion in the US, but which he did not use; instead, they stuck with traditional analytics machines, as The Wall Street Journal found. Available on Disney+, delves into the greed and ego with which an empire was built.

LEYDI PERDOMO