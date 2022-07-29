So you can manage work permits in the United States online

New possibilities to apply for work from the Internet were enabled for certain immigrants in the United States. We tell you more below.

The United States government announced that some foreigners who entered the country with a parole can now manage their work permits online. Parole is a special authorization that is granted for humanitarian or public benefit reasons.

As reported in a statement by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), almost all people who entered the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or for purposes that have a significant benefit to society, have the right to request these permits. In other words, they can benefit.

“Effective immediately, employment authorization applicants may file Form I-765 online, with limited exceptions,” the statement said.

Individuals who wish to have their filing fee waived, or those entitled to a waiver, should continue to file by mail. Nothing changes for them.

“Whether the application is submitted by mail or electronically, USCIS remains committed to employing technology solutions and greater efficiency to reduce processing time,” USCIS said.

Who can apply for work in the United States from the Internet

Only certain categories have the ability to file the I-765 form available online. Starting this Thursday, foreigners with entry authorization for humanitarian or public interest reasons are included here.

It is important to note that if an applicant applies for a work permit and files Form I-765 online, but is not in an eligible category for employment authorization, the federal agency “may deny the permit and withhold the fee.” .

“By offering the option to file Form I-765 online, USCIS continues to make the immigration benefits application process efficient, secure, and convenient for more applicants,” the statement concludes.