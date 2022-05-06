So you can play Fortnite totally free on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Share

Epic gets around Apple’s restrictions with help from Microsoft.

Until now, Fortnite is still not available in the iOS App Store after the trial between Epic Games and Apple, but Tim Sweeney’s company has found a way to bypass the apple’s restrictions, through the cloud and with the help of Microsoft. Both companies have announced that Fortnite can be played on mobile devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming without any restriction, it is already available.

Until now, in order to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming you had to be a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but for this special occasion, those from Redmond remove the mandatory service. So all you need is a Microsoft account and access from the browser to Xbox.com/play (also available for PC). This version has touch controls.

“It is an important step to add a free title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey. We will start with Fortnite and we will look to bring more free games that people love in the future. At Xbox, we want games to be accessible to the 3 billion gamers around the world, and the cloud plays an important role in that mission. Quite simply, we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the the way you choose to play them”, explains Microsoft via Xbox Wire.

Everyone against Apple

Obviously, one of the key reasons for this initiative is the rejection of Apple that unites Epic and Microsoft, but if it is the first step that Xbox Cloud Gaming can bring to mobile devices in the future more games not available natively and more free games, it would be good news for the players. At the moment it has the Xbox Game Pass catalog, including the new games of May.

