so you can read deleted messages without additional app

It has probably happened to you that you are in a WhatsApp conversation and the other person deletes messages from the conversation that you did not get to read.

There are ways to view these deleted messages without having to install applications.

On Android device, you need to follow three easy steps.

First, go to the settings section on your phone.

Next, look for the “notification history” setting.

And once you’re there, turn on daily reports.

These three steps allow the user to check the notifications of all the applications in which the alerts are activated.

Easy and risk-free option

It is similar to the search history of a browser, for example.

There are also applications to avoid losing deleted messages, however, here privacy is at risk because they access cell phone notifications, personal data such as contact names and phone numbers, so they should be used with caution.

