So you can register your children

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the registration for Covid-19 vaccination will be opened for children 12 years of age and older, without comorbidities.

Although at the moment, it is not known which vaccine they will give, we leave you the steps to register.

1. Go to the My Vaccine page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php

2. You must have your child’s CURP at hand, in case you do not have it you can go to this page to obtain it https://www.gob.mx/curp/

3. You must go to the corresponding box and enter your child’s CURP. In addition, the captcha code that the system asks you for.

4. Have at hand data of the minor and of the father, mother or guardian, telephone and email.

5. Go to your appointment on the day and time that corresponds to you.

Is the vaccine safe in minors?

The findings of the clinical trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years, showed similar safety and efficacy to those found in people aged 16 to 25 years, with an efficacy of 75% after the 1st dose and 95% 7 days after the 2nd dose.

What side effects can my son or daughter have?

Side effects can be mild or moderate and improve within a few days after application.

The most frequent are:

Pain at the injection site

redness

· Swelling

· Tiredness

· Headache

· Muscle pain

· Shaking chills

· Fever

Nausea

If you have other symptoms or if they persist, consult your treating doctor.