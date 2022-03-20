So you can see all DTT channels on your Chromecast | Entertainment

Do you have an old TV and want to watch all the DTT channels without using an antenna? It is very simple if you follow the following steps.

Almost everyone has at home an old tv without internet connectionor with an old DTT decoder.

If you want to see free DTT channels on it, you have several options. You can buy a DTT decoder, which is worth about 20 euros. But it must be connected to an antenna cable, and it is not easy to have one at hand in any corner of the house.

Another option is use a Chromecast device, with which you can tune in to DTT over the Internet.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

In the native Chromecast app you will find the most important DTT channels: RTVE, Antena 3, Telecinco, etc. But dozens of channels are missing from the schedule.

The solution is to use a specialized app that retransmits all DTT channels. One of the most established is TDTChannels, available for iOS and Android.

TDTChannels dispose of hundreds of DTT channels that are broadcast free, as well as radios:

These channels are seen directly on the mobile, but we are going to explain how you can send them to the TV in a simple way.

First of all connect the Chromecast to the HDMI port of the TVand install the Google Chromecast app on the mobile, if it is not installed by default. Set it to detect the Chromecast.

Download TDTChannels for iOS or Android from your website. Do not download it from any other site. It is not in Google Play or the Apple store, so when you try to install it, the operating system and the browser itself will tell you that there is danger.

Do not worry, it is completely safe. Tap the Settings or Advanced Settings button when it appears during installation, and enable the option to install app from unknown sourcesso you can install it.

Start TDTChannels, and choose a DTT channel to play it. tap on the button Sendwhich depending on the version you have can be called To transmit, or Cast, and will send the content to the Chromecastto see it on TV.

Thus you can watch any DTT channeleven if it’s not natively on Chromecast.