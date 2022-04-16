so you can see Instagram stories without your contact knowing

Have you ever been looking at the profile of a friend of a friend, or maybe an ex, and inadvertently end up seeing that person’s stories?

Suddenly you weren’t even looking at anyone’s profile, but in that almost automatic activity of looking at people’s stories without paying much attention and ending up leaving a trace of having been on someone’s profile without your wanting it.

Meta’s popular social network always alerts users when someone views their stories, but there are ways you can view temporary posts from this tool without the account owner knowing.

Here are some of the ways you can both view stories without your name appearing to anyone, and others that may allow you to save stories permanently.

The “analog” options

A trick that is already well known is to enter the Instagram ‘stories’ of the profile of the person who you do not want to know that you are seeing their publications, activate the airplane mode of your cell phone and then see them without your name being between the people who have seen the video or photo.

Another option is known as “finsta”, create an alternate Instagram account that does not have your name and see the stories like that. The limitation of both strategies, and all the others presented in this article, is that they can only be done with profiles that are public or that you already follow.

Applications external to Instagram

In addition to the tricks already presented, there are now various applications and plugins for the browser that can allow not only to view stories anonymously but also to download them.

Chrome IG Story: This extension works exclusively for Chrome, but once downloaded, you only have to activate it when you enter Instagram and your view in the stories will go unnoticed.

Story Saver: Apart from being able to satisfy your desire to see other people’s stories, this extension also allows you to download them to your computer. In addition, it is useful for stories on Facebook and WhatsApp statuses.

Weynstag: unlike the previous ones, this tool is a web page where you enter the @ of any user and thus can view the stories anonymously.

Twitly: This app has both Android and iPhone versions and offers the option to view and download stories directly to smartphones.

