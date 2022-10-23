So you can see the last season of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ in Colombia on open television

Maggie Grace as Althea, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 5, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

The second part of the seventh season of the series premieres in the United States on April 17. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ the famous spinoff from the series ‘The Walking Dead’. However, fans in Colombia of the production about the “living dead” will be able to enjoy the new episodes, on open television, 24 hours after their premiere in the US.

Currently, the remaining episodes of the last season of this American series are one of the most anticipated premieres by viewers of the zombie drama. For Colombia and other Latin American countries, the one in charge of bringing the last eight episodes of this production, since last year, is the amc chainwhich this week presented the official trailer for what’s to come in history.

The premiere through this channel will be the next April 18 at 11 p.m. and its television channel can be found, in Colombia, through Claro (SD 707; HD 1707), Directv (SD 210; HD 1210), Movistar (SD 608; HD 873) and Tigo/Une (SD 49; HD 285).

East spinoff It takes place in the same ‘universe’ as the famous series ‘The Walking Dead’, narrating the stories of various characters who seek to survive a zombie pandemic. However, in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ explores a post-apocalyptic world in the city of Los Angeles with new characters hoping to stay alive.

It should be remembered that ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ stars actors like Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Ruben Blades. In addition, it is produced by AMC Studios, and the executive production is in charge of Scott M. Gimple, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.

As announced by the AMC network, the next eight episodes will take place months after the nuclear explosion and the only survivor is Victor Strand (Colman Sunday); however, the female character that has surprised the most with her development throughout history, Alice Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will continue to deal with a mysterious illness and the consequences of her decisions, now as the leader of Teddy’s former followers.

Perhaps what has generated the most expectation among the followers of the world of FTWD was what was seen in the last preview, and it is the return of madison clark (Kim Dicken) an iconic female character, leader of the fight against the zombies, who were made to believe that she died tragically in the season 4. Since then, her daughter Alicia he took his role as a survivor.

In the preview, fans were excited to see alive Madison in what appears to be a detention center, when someone approaches him asking him to reveal his identity; however, she get a new name. What is expected is to see the reunion of Madison with her daughter and discover that she is ill and that, furthermore, her son was murdered while she was missing.

Regarding the return of this character, Scott M. Gimple, director of content, expressed in the official statement that “Madison Clark is a pivotal character to the TWD universe, she’s heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence.” While about Kim Dickens, the actress who plays him, he pointed out that he has “raw talent, strength and brilliance; will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

