So you can see the war in Ukraine in real time on Google Maps

Thanks to technological innovation and its multiple advances, we are all interconnected to unsuspected levels. Interestingly, now the Google Maps application is helping Ukrainian civilians seek shelter and it is possible to track Russian troops to find out how Putin’s offensive is progressing. That’s how I reported it Washington Postwhich ensures that Maps allowed to find out the entry of Russia long before the official reports arrived.

It was simply necessary to look at the traffic at that time, at dawn, just before everything exploded. This was being done by Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, who found it strange that there was a traffic jam in the wee hours of the morning.

A firefighter looks out the window of a burnt out Ukrainian army military vehicle, on February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine. Diego Herrera / EP

Lewis and his team were on an investigation to take images from space when they noticed that something strange was happening in the border area between Ukraine and Russia. What at first seemed like just heavy traffic ended up being the arrival of Russian troops, something they confirmed through a radar image.





But the case of Lewis, which is still a simple coincidence, is not isolated. The Google Maps application would be playing a key role in the conflict, since from it civilians can access hundreds of terminals and their corresponding data, such as closed streets, train and metro stations and their services. The Embassy of India in Ukraine urged Indian citizens to turn to Maps to find nearby bomb shelters.

“In the old days, we would have relied on a reporter to show us what was happening on the ground,” Lewis told Washington Post. “And today, you can open Google Maps and see the people fleeing from Kiev,” she concluded. Technology is increasingly present in our lives and this case shows that it is possible to use it for humanitarian purposes in disasters such as the one that the Putin government is promoting in Ukraine.