So you can watch DTT on your Smart TV without an antenna

If you have an Android TV, you can download it from this link with a browser on the TV and install the APK file using a file explorer app.

For any other operating system that your TV brand has, you can use an IPTV application and upload any of the channel lists that the members of this platform have put together:

Tivify

Tivify is a streaming platform that allows us to watch television for free. The Tivify platform allows us to watch DTT channels over the Internet without the need to have an antenna on any device with an Internet connection, as is the case with Smart TVs.

It has several price plans, but in its free mode you will find all the main DTT channels. Even from channels like DMAX, which do not have an official broadcast on the Internet, or the vast majority of regional FORTA channels.

In addition, it has the particularity that it also allows you to record content. On the free plan, you’ll get 60 hours of recordings for 30 days, and you can even go back in time to watch content from the last seven days on some channels. To create one of these accounts, you will only need to enter basic information such as an email.

Tell him

Diretele is a website that acts as a directory of television channels that are broadcast on the Internet, including DTT. It is a very intuitive website that is accessible from the browser from the Smart TV in which we can access the broadcasts of each channel quickly and easily, in many cases with the original player directly embedded.

They compile the native signals of the channel, original, so that only programs with rights to be broadcast over the Internet are broadcast online, so part of the programming is exclusively available in its traditional DTT broadcast and we will miss it here.

Official channel apps

Another alternative, although it may be more inconvenient than the previous ones that included practically the entire offer, is to use the different applications that the channels or multimedia groups make available to their viewers.

For example in My TV You will be able to legally watch Mediaset content, including Internet broadcasts from DTT channels such as Telecinco, Cuatro, Divinity, Be Mad, Boing, FDF and Energy, along with a series of on-demand content within its free plan.

The Atresmedia group has AtresPlayer, that despite the fact that it has a premium option with exclusive series and early releases, it also has a free version in which Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega and A3Series are broadcast.

Spanish Television also has an app for Smart TV, RTVE Play (previously RTVE A la carte). In it we can see content live and on demand from La 1, La 2, 24 hours, Teledeporte, Playz, TVE Catalunya or TVE Canarias.