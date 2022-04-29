So you could be harming the performance of your Windows PC without knowing it | Technology

Surely more than once fiddling with our Windows PC we have deactivated some important function for its proper development and we have not even noticed. Or maybe yes, but we considered that it was not very relevant. Well, you could be harming it to the point of stopping working.

There are many settings and Windows processes essential for the proper functioning of the operating system.

Disabling them can cause your operating system to crash or even become unstable to the point of having to reinstall it.

Then, Here are some things you should never do in Windows to avoid getting into trouble.

Tweak Registry Editor. don’t play with him

Sometimes we need to modify Windows Registry keys to disable a particular setting, make the software work better, or fix a problem. Although it can help solve serious problems, it is one of the almost off-limits areas, to be avoided at all costs unless absolutely necessary.

A registry tweak could slow down your computer’s performance, compromise your cybersecurity, tamper with your drivers, restrict access to frequently used features, or even require an update. reinstallation of the operating system as a final solution.

Turn off automatic Windows updates

Be careful with this point because it is very common in users. We emphasize that Windows updates are necessary to access new features introduced by Microsoft, speed up the performance of the operating system and make it error-proof, so that no malware gets in the way.

Disabling automatic Windows updates would do a lot of damage. You will start noticing stability issues, a drop in performance, antivirus warnings about malware attacks frequently, and much more if you keep it disabled for a long time.

Disable Microsoft Defender Firewall

Microsoft Defender Firewall makes it easy to block unauthorized access through Windows. The program detects malware before it enters your computer and immediately blocks infected files or puts you on notice.

By deactivating it, you would be letting viruses take control and roam freely. This puts your data at risk and compromises your security and privacy. Therefore, keep it on at all costs.

Run commands from untrusted sources at the command prompt

Processes you run in the app will have access to all Windows files that are otherwise restricted. Therefore, running commands from untrusted sources without knowing what they do can definitely get you in trouble.

This could end up wiping hard drives, deleting your user account, restarting your computer, and even permanently disabling the Internet on your device. Also, you can’t undo all the changes you’ve made.

Stay away from unclear commands coming from unreliable sources.

Disabling necessary operating system processes and deleting Windows files

You should never delete or disable critical Windows files and processes. Deleting or disabling them could completely crash your operating system, forcing you to reinstall it.

Be sure to check out Windows Files and Folders You Should Never Touch to learn more. Similarly, you should be careful before disabling processes in Windows Task Manager. Never disable a process you don’t know about, even to free up some CPU, memory, or network resources.

Install programs from unreliable sources

Last but not least, let’s get to the icing on the cake. Programs and applications installed from unreliable sources are carriers of viruses and almost 100% pass them to the computer. And yes, we do have Microsoft Defender Firewall, but while it catches most of them when you try to install them, there are times when they do get around it.

Therefore, the solution is simple, always download files from trusted websites and confirm that the files are safe before clicking the download button. Besides, If your Firewall or antivirus warns you of a possible threat, remove the possibility of installing it from your mind.

If even warning you, you think it is likely that they will slip it to you or you do not know what you are doing and delete something relatively important from your operating system, We strongly recommend that you make a backup.

Also, you should back up your Windows files on a regular basis so that even if you end up shutting down Windows and later deleting all restore points without a trace, you still have access to your files.

Do your best to avoid doing any of the prohibited things mentioned above, and if you need to resolve a particular problem, back up your data beforehand and go back to that previous point.