so you lose money without realizing it

Hard times for Italians who will be able to see their savings on their current account burn out without realizing it

2022, now upon us, does not seem to start on the right foot for Italians who will find themselves having to deal withinflation now galloping.

Just as is happening in the United States, inflation in Italy is also reaching the 2008 trend. According to Istat, consumer prices had another increase in October, while in November they reached their maximum. 13 years now. The increase is 0.7% on a monthly basis and 3% on an annual basis.

Checking account, how you lose money without realizing it

The damages of inflation are not only seen in a rise in prices but also in ours Bank account, or rather the money in our bank account. As for prices, not only bills are increasing but also food. To give some examples, the cost of coffee rose by 87%, orange juice by 24% and milk by 4.5%.

To deal with inflation, as mentioned, even the money we leave inactive to our bank account. If we leave the savings inactive we enjoy an average return of around 0.02%, very low, to which the monthly fees and thestamp duty if the deposit is more than 5 thousand euros.

Precisely for this reason the advice would be to invest this money in stock, even for short periods of time and at least for those who can afford it without leaving only the money in the bank. Let’s take a simple example to better understand the situation.

If we left for a year 6 thousand euros stop on our checking account and if inflation were 5% for that year, the money would go up to “Devalue” up to 5,700 euros. Of course, we would always read the figure of 6 thousand euros, but the loss of 300 euros is that resulting from the loss of value of money due to inflation.