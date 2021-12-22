“So you play their game.” Trump curries the no vaxes

Donald Trump he choped i no-vax stars and stripes. He did it with his finger pointed, as if he wanted to scold once and for all. Accused in the past of not being explicit enough on the subject, this time the former president of the United States has used unequivocal tones claiming to have contributed with his political action to the creation of vaccines. During a public meeting held in the past few hours in Dallas, together with the former conductor of Fox News Bill O ‘Reilley, the tycoon announced that he had obtained the third dose. To his affirmative answer on the achievement of the third vaccination booster, some whistles of dissent were raised from the public that the Republican leader promptly overwhelmed.

“ Oh no, no! Don’t do that “, exclaimed the former president, stopping the shouting of the protesters with his hand.” They are a very small group over there “, The Donald minimized, who launched into one upon hearing those manifestations of disagreement strenuous defense of the anti-Covid vaccine. Indeed, more: the former president has also claimed a role in the development ofantidote to the virus. “ We did something historic, we saved millions of lives around the world when we developed the vaccine. We all did it together, not me. Covid would have devastated the country in ways unimaginable without vaccines “Trump said, urging his supporters to” take credit “of having vaccinated and thus contributed to preserving public health and the economy.

“ I think without the vaccine it would have been like the Spanish flu “, added the former tenant of the White House, screeching those who are against the vaccination.” We should take credit and you play their game “, he then observed, alluding to the criticisms of political opponents. During the rally, the New York tycoon also highlighted some data that show the greatest risks to which the unvaccinated are exposed. “ They are 10 times more likely to be positive and 20 times more likely to die from the disease than vaccinated people “, explained The Donald, who in October 2020 had experienced Covid firsthand, in the midst of the electoral campaign against Joe Biden. On that occasion, the magnate had been hospitalized as a precaution in a military hospital.

With his clear-cut stance, for once The Donald managed to get the Democrats to agree too. On his Twitter profile, Ian Sams, the Biden administration spokesman for communication on the Covid emergency, shared a video with the speech of the Republican leader. And he commented: “ Be like President Trump and get your booster shot “.