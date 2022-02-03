so your bank can ruin you – Libero Quotidiano





There are several circumstances for which we can find ourselves with the blocked current account. This is a rather common problem, but one that causes quite important economic damage: first of all because with the active block it is impossible to carry out the payment operations and the various financial transactions.





There are four cases in which a current account is blocked by the reference bank: in the case of discoveryfor the anti-money laundering lawfor debts or for death. The most common mistake that can lead to the blocking of the account is when the latter ends up in the red, or when there are no more funds or you become a debtor towards third parties. In these specific cases, the bank can block any type of operation: this means that the user will no longer be able to use credit cards, debit cards and checks until all debts have been paid and red is recovered.





If the block for debt may be the result of an oversight on the part of the customer, it is different the discourse on anti-money laundering. Since 2014 there has been a law which, if not respected, allows banks to block the current account of those who committed the infringement. The standard provides that the customer must complete and sign a questionnaire with sensitive data, accompanied by an identification document. Otherwise, the current account will be blocked within sixty days.



