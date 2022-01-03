so your e-commerce customers can pay in Bitcoin

Who said that the cryptocurrencies are they not solvent? Who said that they can only be used as a precious investment asset and not as an exchange tool to get to the purchase of a good or a service? But above all: who said that all this cannot be extremely simple, just a click away and the result of a completely made in Italy project? CryptoSmart has indeed launched CSPay, the cryptocurrency payments solution that can take e-commerce to a new level.

CSPay: e-commerce marries cryptocurrencies

Operation is extremely simple: thanks to full integration with the CryptoSmart platform, CSPay allows the merchant to have a conversion of the cryptocurrency / Euro payment directly available, thus collecting in current currency what the user has paid with their cryptocurrencies. There is nothing to install, and no special technical interventions are required: the function is directly integrated into the e-commerce site already in use, without any change with respect to one’s previous habits.

Thanks to this move your e-commerce opens up to an audience of very high potential: all users who own Bitcoin or other crypto-assets (Litecoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum in this initial phase) they will be able to buy by directly fielding their portfolio, without having to make any conversion. The store will thus have an important boost at the brand level, will open up to a new market and will significantly expand the scope of its business.

CSPay: how does it work?

Payments are secure, transactions are certified on the blockchain and money is collected immediately. For the user who is buying, everything will be extremely simple and straightforward: he will only have to choose the type of payment he intends to carry out and, if he chooses the cryptocurrency, the money will be directly paid into the account (wallet / digital wallet) that CryptoSmart offers. free to the shopkeeper.

The collection is exactly equal to the amount in Euro of the invoice issued. CryptoSmart explains: “the Merchant may at his discretion proceed with the conversion of BTC / € collected at the same time as the sale or hold the BTC in his Wallet and convert them into € when he wants. The conversion will be done by the Merchant manually“.

The service can be easily integrated with well-known and popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Woo Commerce, Drupal, Magento, PrestaShop or ShopWare. To close the purchase, simply put the product in the cart, frame the address in QR Code format and deposit the cryptocurrency: nothing different or more complex than what is done for any online purchase with any other payment system.

Everything was created by the Italian CryptoSmart: an idea signed by Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Alessandro Frizzoni, Alice Ubaldi and Massimo Zamporlini, based in Perugia and total guarantee of a completely made in Italy service and assistance.

CSPay: how much does it cost?

For the merchant, the cost is ZERO:

zero activation costs

zero management costs

zero CryptoSmart account opening costs

The only charge is related to a one-off fee related to the time required for integration with the e-commerce platform already in use.

The costs are therefore borne by the user, but they are extremely low and transparent: it is only one fee equal to 1% of the transaction volume. CryptoSmart suggests the adoption of this new tool especially for all those e-commerce in which a number of daily transactions exceeding 100 units is carried out: in this case the estimated BTC transactions will be equal to 5% such that “the accounting reconciliation of the invoice issued and relative customer payment requires to associate each invoice issued with a blockchain address similar to a virtual IBAN on which the customer’s payment takes place“. If the number of transactions is less than 100 units per day, however, CryptoSmart recommends the adoption of a simple wallet with zero set-up costs, zero transaction charges and a single BTC / € conversion fee equal to 0.2% of the total volume (equal to the normal cryptocurrency buy / sell transaction in the CryptoSmart exchange).

Bitcoin, so it will exceed VISA volumes

The naturalness with which CSPay integrates Bitcoin payments into an e-commerce service represents the keyhole through which to look to the future. The last two years have seen the cryptocurrency phenomenon literally explode and in a very short time Bitcoin transactions have reached such volumes as to reach an immediate strong positioning on the online payments market.

The overtaking traditional payment instruments it could have appeared a chimera even until a few months ago, but now this horizon is not only visible, but it seems to be within reach. The goal is possible thanks to the combination of some conditions that seem destined to come true now in the short term and thanks to which the exponential growth of volumes would become possible:

the increase in the number of users and transactions, a condition now consolidated in the fact that cryptocurrencies have become a mainstream tool; the increase in the average transaction, thanks to the expansion towards new product categories and the ever greater convenience of payment instruments; the increase in the value of cryptocurrencies: the return of Bitcoin to the highest levels will mean a doubling of volumes and the achievement of new ambitions (already in the sights since 2022) will offer further growth opportunities.

The rest is simple math: one payment after another, one purchase after another, one Bitcoin after another.

In collaboration with CryptoSmart