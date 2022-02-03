Soap and water: Jennifer Aniston without makeup on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston without makeup on Instagram. The “Friends” actress shared a selfie on social media water and soap spectacular. Jennifer Aniston, 52, looks more beautiful than ever in a shot without makeup, with her hair down and without the use of filters that are widely used in the media managed by Zuckerberg. Look at the pictures!

The actress is shown without makeup and with natural hair in some spectacular photos on Instagram.

In the caption she joked, talking about humidity that swells her hair in perfect lioness style, as fans remember her in the first and unforgettable episode of Friends, the famous TV series starring the actress.

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post went viral on social media, with over 3 million likes and about 26 thousand comments.

Fans were captivated by Jennifer Aniston’s natural beauty.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston will return with the third season of “The Morning Show” for Apple TV + with Reese Witherspoon.

Here are the actress’s recent statements to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Honestly, at one point I thought the writers were going to kill me!”

