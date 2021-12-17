Soaring cholesterol and brain in shape with this easy-to-make herbal tea perfect for the holiday season

We have now reached the official start of the great Christmas binges. In fact, from this weekend a real tour de force of lunches and dinners will begin for many of us. A tour de force also and above all for our body, which will have to deal with foods rich in fats and calories. But don’t worry. A few days ago we discovered a drink that could prove to be very useful for purifying the liver. Today we will focus on how to counteract the possible rise in cholesterol. So your cholesterol and your brain are in great shape with this easy-to-prepare herbal tea perfect for the Christmas holidays. Before discovering the recipe and the ingredients, however, a premise is mandatory. We will talk about natural remedies which cannot in any case replace drugs and which should always be consumed after consulting your doctor.

Among all the gifts that nature gives us every day, there are some that could become precious allies for health. It’s time to discover the amazing properties of two of them: turmeric and blueberries. But above all to understand how to combine them to create a perfect herbal tea to be enjoyed on these December evenings.

Turmeric has great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, due to the presence of curcumin. Plus, it’s high in fiber which, if taken right, could help reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Curcumin could prove to be really valuable for another function as well. That is to slow the decline of the brain and the aging of brain cells.

A property that it shares with the other ingredient of our herbal tea: blueberries. Blueberries contain substances such as anthocyanins and cyanidins, compounds that seem to favor the disposal of free radicals. The most dangerous enemies for our precious neurons.

Two very healthy foods that should still be consumed after consulting your doctor. Turmeric may, in fact, interfere with some blood thinning drugs. Blueberries, on the other hand, contain oxalates, molecules that can cause kidney stones, and are likely to increase the effectiveness of some diabetes medicines.

How to make this hot drink with turmeric and blueberries

To prepare two cups of herbal tea we will need:

300 ml of still water;

30 grams of turmeric rhizome;

3 tablespoons of blueberries;

1 teaspoon of honey.

We bring the water to a boil and when it reaches the temperature, we lower the heat. Now we can put the turmeric and blueberries in the saucepan. We cook over low heat for another 3 or 4 minutes and then turn off the stove. Let the covered herbal tea rest for about ten minutes and before starting to drink, mix it with honey. We will need it to soften the pungent flavor of turmeric.

