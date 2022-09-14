SOBAO by Los Cidrines opens its fourth restaurant

The Puerto Rican company SOBAO by Los Cidrinesannounced yesterday the opening of its new and fourth establishment, located in the Hotel Residence Inn by Marriott, in Isla Verde, after a investment of approximately $600,000.

The new space required the hiring of 25 direct jobs. In addition, it has 3,800 square feet, with the capacity to seat 75 people, and includes an outdoor terrace that connects to the bar. The concept remains true to what has been its casual menu specialty with a variety of sandwiches, breakfasts, soups and salads, as well as pastries, in order to attract both locals and tourists.

The restaurant has a new technological system that includes six (6) interactive kiosks, from where customers can place their own orders, and once ready, they will be notified through their mobile, to pick them up. A digital application was also launched, available for download on Android phones (Google Play) and iPhone (App Store), where customers also have the option of placing their order and going to the nearest SOBAO to pick it up.

“With great enthusiasm we open our fourth store on the island, with a technological system that allows us to be more efficient, and with this our illusion grows and plans to continue expanding to other towns next year, as well as establishing the first SOBAO store in the United States in the near future. We are very lucky and we are very grateful to have a work team of excellence, which strives to offer a quality product to our customers”, concluded Mateo Cidre, owner of SOBAO by Los Cidrines.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.