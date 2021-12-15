Soberana like Novavax, the protein vaccine has eliminated deaths in Cuba. How it works (and there is also the booster plus)

They are called Soberana and Abdala. They are the vaccines against Covid made entirely in Cuba. And they have shown remarkable effectiveness, which has allowed the country to emerge from the most acute phase of the emergency. The Ministry of Public Health has announced that 83.2% of the Cuban population, corresponding to 9,305,674 people, has already completed the vaccination program against Covid-19 with the drugs developed in the country, the Soberana 1, the Soberana 2, the Soberana Plus and the Abdala. They all work like Novavax that in a few days will have the go-ahead from the EMA. In addition, Havana announced and launched the vaccination campaign for all children over the age of two in September.

Cuba podría keep listo antes de finalizar el año el primer prototype de vacuna Soberana Plus against the variant Ómicron de la Covid-19 aseguraron hoy científicos de la isla. #CubaPorLaSalud pic.twitter.com/Z4cHFaUjKi – CDI Valencia Centro Estado Carabobo (@centro_valencia) December 15, 2021

Contagions collapse in the country

And if at the end of August there were eight thousand new cases a day, last December 3 the infections were only 150 and the deaths practically disappeared. All this in a country of about eleven million inhabitants, subjected to the US embargo since 1961, with a totally public health system and therefore the creation and production of vaccines. “We have the capacity to produce 100 million doses,” said Vicente Vérez, director of the Cuban Vaccination Institute Finlay. “Hopefully, the entire population will be vaccinated in the coming months.”

Vaccines made in Cuba are protein-based rather than genetic material like those most used in Europe and the United States. The difference was briefly explained by immunologist Fabrizio Chiodo, a CNR researcher who collaborated with the team of scientists of the Finlay Institute on the development of Cuban vaccines against Covid: “Other vaccines introduce the genetic material into our organism necessary to ensure that it expresses the spike protein, the Soberanas instead introduce fragments of the spike protein directly into our body ». And the data on their ability to combat the virus, reported in the studies sent to the WHO, seem particularly encouraging: the Soberana have an efficacy of 91% on symptomatic cases, while the Abdala, according to Cuban researchers, has an efficacy 92.28% in his Sobe three-dose scheme. The latter also seems capable of neutralizing the Delta variant by 90%.

How the virus works

“The mRna vaccines give genetic information to cells to produce pieces of the virus (the famous spike protein) against which our immune system will develop antibodies,” Chiodo explained to Esquire: “And they all go under the label of vaccines with genetic material” . Cuban protein-type vaccines «are simpler to produce and are stable at room temperature, with low cost, ideal for pediatrics. What mRna vaccines have been for rich countries will be protein vaccines for poor and developing countries ». Not surprisingly, “thanks to vaccines and distancing rules in Cuba we have gone from 24.5% positive tests per day at the beginning of August to 2.9% positive tests in recent weeks”.

Meanwhile, even in Cuba they are dealing with the Omicron variant. Health authorities announced that they had identified the first case of this mutation in a health worker from Mozambique in late November. After arriving in Havana, the man moved to the province of Pinar del Ro, where he is resident, almost immediately showing symptoms characteristic of Covid-19. Both a rapid antigen test and a molecular one carried out in the Len Cuervo Rubio hospital confirmed its positivity, for which the samples were sent to the Pedro Kour Institute of Tropical Medicine for sequencing. After five days, the result was confirmation of the presence of the Omicron variant as the patient rapidly evolved towards negativity and was discharged. Also for this reason, some scientists in Cuba are working to develop a specific vaccine against Omicron. “We have been following the behavior reports of the new Omicron variant closely. We are already planning specific vaccines. If necessary, we will develop them in a short time, ”said Dr Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of drug manufacturer BioCubaFarma.

