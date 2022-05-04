Socalemfyc denounces that in Castilla y León contracts are offered to graduates…

The situation of Primary Care in Castilla y León continues to be very precarious: it lacks the human resources, the necessary investment and a resource optimization strategy that responds to the current needs of the population and the health system.

The deterioration of the first level of care is affecting the entire health system and puts the present and future health of the population at risk, which has been reported for years by the Society of Family Medicine of Castilla y León (Socalemfyc), which he sees as the lack of adequate resources (investment and personnel) is added to the increasingly precariousness of family doctors with consultations that exceed 50 patients a day.

This scientific society, which has more than 1,000 associates, has learned through its partners that some provincial administrations are offering contracts to recent graduates in Medicine without the legal requirement of the specialty, as well as covert care for patients from the public system. by private entities without the guaranteeing control of the public administration, generating insecurity in the treatment of patients as well as knowingly incurring in the illegality of European regulations.

The main problem for patients today is that their family doctors continue to be overwhelmed, with uncontrolled agendas due to lack of staff and a pandemic that is still affecting this level. The lack of time due to the shortage of professionals, an index that measures the quality of care, affects the early detection of diseases and leads to inadequate care for chronic patients, as well as the necessary monitoring of early screening programs for serious pathologies, many of them mortal.

“We have never remained passive and in the face of this serious situation, deteriorated after the pandemic with exhausted professionals, without recognition and with their most dissatisfied patients, we have to raise our voices,” says Eduardo Lamarca Pinto, president of Socalemfyc. “We demand that the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Management cease these illegal practices and initiate the necessary changes after more than 6 months of inactivity in the reorganization of the Public Health System, providing it with adequate material and human resources,” adds the president.

“In its numerous publications, the Society continues to provide solutions from the professional rigor, experience and knowledge of professionals who are in daily contact with the healthcare reality”, he adds, thus after several years without Congresses, SOCALEMFYC organizes its first Regional Congress after the pandemic, on May 13 and 14 at the Royal Collegiate Church of San Isidoro de León.

REGIONAL CONGRESS ON MAY 13 AND 14 IN LEÓN

With the motto “Present to build the future”, family doctors are called to meet in León, to train and update themselves with presentations, workshops and round tables on urgent care, emergency and primary care issues, but also to draw attention to the importance of having a Public Health System based on Strong Primary Care, which implies the introduction of changes in all its components and where specialists in Family and Community Medicine provide innovation, new skills, professional development, desire and a renewed enthusiasm.

“We want to make ourselves present and vindicate ourselves before Society by warning of the importance of guaranteeing Sustainable Outpatient Care, based on a new “social contract” with adequate investment, a new organization and new skills,” says Eduardo Lamarca.