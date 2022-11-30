Soccer: a big prize awaits Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a lucrative offer to play in Saudi Arabia following his departure from Manchester United, but the Portuguese striker will wait until after the FIFA World Cup™ before making his decision, sources have told Reuters. ESPN network.

The Al-Nassr club is ready to offer the 37-year-old a three-and-a-half-year contract worth more than 100 million pounds a year (about $162 million CAD).

The sources also told ESPN that as part of the deal, Al-Nassr would be willing to compensate Ronaldo for the salary he would have earned had he completed the final six months of his contract with Manchester United, around 16 million pounds ($26 million CAD).

Ronaldo has asked his representatives to be kept out of negotiations over his future while in Qatar, but sources have told ESPN talks of a move to Al-Nassr have taken place.

The Portugal captain left Old Trafford without pay after agreeing to a ‘mutual’ contract termination following a volatile interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club and head coach Erik ten Hag.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hope Ronaldo’s presence in their domestic league will help their bid to host the 2030 World Cup and would like the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker to work as a as the country’s ambassador.

Ronaldo is still open to the idea of ​​staying in Europe and will wait until he has a clearer picture of clubs interested in his services before making a final decision on his future.

Portugal play their last Group H game against South Korea on Friday. The Portuguese have already qualified for the Round of 16 and will face a Group G team – Brazil, Cameroon, Switzerland or Serbia – in the Round of 16 next week.

Sources have told ESPN that Portugal are monitoring Ronaldo’s condition ahead of the match against South Korea, due to a foot injury suffered in Monday’s 2-0 win over Uruguay.