Soccer. Aurélien Tchouaméni among the biggest transfers in history







Each year, new record figures come to upset the top of the ranking of the biggest transfers in the history of football. The announcement of the arrival of Aurélien Tchouaméni at Real Madrid for 80 million euros plus 20 million bonuses, places the 22-year-old French youngster at the top of the basket.

At the top of the ranking of the biggest transfers in the history of football, we find Neymar Jr., who cost 222 million euros for Paris-Saint-Germain in 2017. During this historic summer transfer window, the French club had also recruited Kylian Mbappé for 145 M€.

A clause concluded at the time between Paris and Monaco provided for a bonus of 35 million for the Monegasque club if the young player was sold or if he extended. The recent announcement of Mbappé’s extension to PSG until 2025 has therefore increased the transfer fee to 180 million euros.

Records within records

Several records are hidden in this ranking. Like the transfer of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City in the summer of 2021. Estimated at 117.5 million euros, it then became the most important in the history of the Premier League.

By leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus in Turin in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first thirty-something whose transfer exceeded the 100 million euro mark.

For his part, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku can also boast of being the most expensive player in the world… in cumulative transfers. Since joining Chelsea in 2021 for €115m, the player’s transfer total stands at €324m.

Aurélien Tchouaméni recovers the thirteenth place in this ranking and becomes one of the rare players whose transfer reaches the bar of 100 million euros. He is the fifth most expensive French player in history, ahead of Lucas Hernandez (€80m)…and a certain Zinedine Zidane (€77.50m)

Born in 2000

At the age of 22, the now ex-Monegasque is also one of the youngest players whose transfer has reached the 100 million euro mark.

He is preceded by Kylian Mbappé and Joao Félix, both aged 19 at the time of their transfer, as well as by Ousmane Dembélé, who was 20 when he joined FC Barcelona.

However, Aurélien Tchouaméni is the only player to reach 100 million euros and to be born in 2000! He is therefore now the youngest player in this top basket. Before the arrival of the young people of the 21st century…