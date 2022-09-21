Soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, wants to play until Euro 2024

“I want to be present at the World Cup (2022) and at the Euro (2024) (…). I feel very motivated. My ambition is great, ”added the five-time Ballon d’Or, who remains considered the pillar of the Seleçao for the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18).

“My journey is not over yet. You are going to have to support Cristiano for a while longer,” said the football superstar, who received the Quinas de Ouro prize for top scorer in the selections, awarded by the National Federation (FPF), on Tuesday evening.

At 37, the Portuguese captain has 189 caps and the world record for national team goals with 117 units. If his presence at the Qatar World Cup is confirmed, he will play his 10th major international tournament there.

Returning to Manchester United in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo had a complicated start to the 2022-23 season, relegated to the bench when his departure was mentioned due to his English club’s non-qualification in the Champions League.

“He is the best player in the world”

“We know that Cristiano wants to achieve things that others have never achieved,” said attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, invited by the press to react to his teammate’s comments with Portugal and MU.

“He is the best player in the world and will continue to overcome obstacles that others cannot overcome,” he added, before a Seleçao training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other players of the Portuguese selection gathered Wednesday morning in Lisbon to prepare for the League of Nations matches against the Czech Republic on Saturday in Prague, then Spain next Tuesday in Braga.