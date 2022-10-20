Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo escaped before the end of the match

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of Manchester United’s match with Tottenham on Wednesday and the Portuguese was not present when head coach Erik ten Hag and the players returned to the dressing room, ESPN report.

Ronaldo was also seen leaving his seat on the bench and walking through the tunnel leading to the locker room before the game ended.

Sources also revealed to ESPN that Ronaldo had changed and already left the stadium before the final whistle signaled the end of the match.

Ten Hag said he would “deal with” the 37-year-old on Thursday, adding he preferred to discuss his side’s performance in a 2-0 win.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench and ten Hag still had the chance to make two changes before the star player slipped away. He left in the 90th minute, just after 4 minutes of added time had been added.

Ten Hag then said, “I don’t pay attention [à cela] today we will deal with it [jeudi].

“Today the focus was on the magical performance of 11 players. »

Despite his controversial exit, Ronaldo showed up at the Carrington training complex at 10.30am.

This is the second time that Ronaldo has raised the ire of ten Hag. After being substituted at half-time in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano in July, he was seen leaving the stadium early with team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag then qualified their gesture as “unacceptable” before adding that the players should always stay to watch the end of the matches.

Ronaldo was visibly unhappy with his head coach’s decision to replace him during Sunday’s game against Newcastle.

The Portuguese striker is keen to leave the club, but ESPN has learned the only offer received was from a Saudi Arabia side.