Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo opens his counter in the Europa League



Thursday, Sep 15, 2022. 6:04 PM

Small event Thursday: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in Manchester United’s victory against Sheriff Tiraspol (2-0), during a second day of the Europa League also marked by the rout of Lazio Rome in Denmark against Midtjylland (5-1).

Top scorer in the history of the Champions League (140 goals), Ronaldo (37) scored in the 39th minute the second goal for the Red Devils who had opened the scoring by Jadon Sancho (17th) on the ground of the Moldovans.

The English club, after this third victory in a row away from home, are second in their group on equal points with their opponent of the day, but three lengths behind Real Sociedad who beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first match and won against Cypriot side Omonia 2-1 on Thursday.

In Denmark, Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio Rome, 7th in Serie A, took on water on the Midtjylland pitch, winning 5-1. And again the Brazilian Evander missed a penalty!

In this group F, which also includes Feyenoord and Sturm Graz, all teams are three points away. At home the Dutch crushed the Austrians 6-0 on Thursday.

AS Roma, which had started badly by losing 2-1 to Ludogorets, recovered at home at the expense of Finnish team HJK Helsinki (3-0) which made things easier for them with exclusion from the quarter. hour of play by central defender Miro Tenho.

Jose Mourinho’s side have three points like Ludogorets in this Group C dominated by Betis Sevilla who won 3-2 against the Bulgarians on Thursday.

At the Louis-II stadium in Monaco, finally, the players of the Principality, who had started well by winning 1-0 in Belgrade against Etoile Rouge, lost by the same score against the Hungarians of Ferencvaros (goal of Balint Vecsei 79th).

Monaco have dropped to third place in their group and will welcome Trabzonspor (2nd) who are ahead of them only for the benefit of the greatest number of goals scored (4 against 1).