Soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue until Euro 2024. Sport

“My journey is not over yet. You’re going to have to put up with Cris for a while longer.”said football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who on Tuesday evening received the Quinas de Ouro prize for the top scorer of the selections, awarded by the National Federation (FPF).

“I want to be present at the World Cup (2022) and to the euro (2024) […]. I feel very motivated. My ambition is great”added the five-time Ballon d’Or, who remains considered the pillar of the Seleçao for the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18).

“He is the best player in the world”

At 37, the Portuguese captain has 189 caps and the world record for national team goals with 117 units. If his presence at the Qatar World Cup is confirmed, he will play his 10th there.e major international tournament. Returning to Manchester United in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo had a complicated start to the 2022-23 season, relegated to the bench when his departure was mentioned due to his English club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League. “We know that Cristiano wants to achieve things that others have never achieved”for his part, said attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, invited by the press to react to the words of his teammate with Portugal and MU.

“He is the best player in the world and will continue to overcome obstacles that others cannot overcome”he added, before training for the Seleçao.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other players of the Portuguese selection gathered Wednesday morning in Lisbon to prepare for the League of Nations matches against the Czech Republic on Saturday in Prague, then Spain next Tuesday in Braga.