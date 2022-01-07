Soccer in chaos, Draghi worried calls Gravina: the specter of closed stadiums is back

In the afternoon in which the issue of the protocol and the requests to the government and regions regarding the uniformity of the interventions of the ASL was addressed, the Serie A League is forced to integrate the agenda. The online edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport, specifying that we have returned to discuss stopping the championship for two weeks or – in the case of a lesser evil – of self-limiting the capacity of the stadiums due to Covid.

Contact Draghi-Gravina. Federal President Grabriele Gravina spoke of a worried phone call from Prime Minister Mario Draghi. For his part, the number one of the Football Association explained the stop of all leagues, from B downwards, including the amateur and youth ones. But he also pointed out the calendar difficulties for Serie A. And the risk of an interruption in the path in terms of system stability. The same words also used in the Lega assembly.

And now? For now – always report the online edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport – the orientation of the clubs is not to stop and to move forward, with the awareness, however, that other scenarios could arise given the progress data of the pandemic. In practice, the doors closed or the limitation to 5,000 spectators within 2-3 weeks if things do not improve.

The Lega communiqué. Meanwhile, with a press release, the Lega Serie A Assembly which met today reiterated its confidence in being able to continue the competitions. Here is the full text: “The Serie A League, at the end of today’s Assembly, firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue the development of its competitions (Serie A TIM, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Supercoppa Frecciarossa) as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulation approved yesterday by the Lega Council. As per the note released yesterday, Lega Serie A also hopes that in the government meeting next Wednesday it will be possible to clearly identify the coordination tools of the territorial ASLs to ensure uniform management of situations from covid-19 in teams “.