Soccer: Inter Miami wants to attract Lionel Messi to MLS



Monday, Jul 18, 2022. 11:42 AM

According to Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami’s Chief Business Officer, the team will do everything in their power to lure Lionel Messi to the team when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end next year.

In an interview with El Mundo Deportivo, Asensi mentioned that his club would be greatly interested in the star striker. David Beckham is also co-owner of the Florida outfit, which arrived in MLS in 2020.

When asked if signing players of Messi’s caliber was a goal for Inter, Asensi didn’t hesitate.

“It is certain, but we have some reservations. You can’t compare Leo Messi with any other player, he’s in a class of his own. However, we want to be the benchmark for soccer in the United States. To do that, the centerpieces remain the players and the show that we can offer to the fans.

“To give the best show we need to have the best players and that is a main objective for our team. When we talk about Messi, there is him and all the others then. »

Asensi knows the Argentinian very well, as he was a member of the FC Barcelona management for a few years. Still according to the interview given to El Mundo Deportivohe was asked if Messi’s move to MLS was a real possibility.

“It’s all up to him and what he wants,” Asensi said. “We want the best players in the world and I even believe that Messi is the best in history. It will be his decision and we will be there if he wants to make the jump to MLS. »