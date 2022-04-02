“Soccer is a little box of surprises and I hope that America takes the first step”

América de Cali is still in the news after the departure of coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who left office after reaching an agreement to sign his dismissal from the scarlet team. Immediately, several resumes began to arrive with the names of coaches who aspire to direct the Cali team.

However, the largest shareholder in America, Tulio Gómez, told the newspaper El País that he has already defined the new technical staff that will take charge of the institution starting next week.

Immediately, several names began to emerge and among them that of coach Alexandre Guimarães, who seems to be the main candidate to return to scarlet.

In a brief conversation that this newspaper had with the Brazilian DT two days ago, he stated the following about his possible return to America: “Soccer is a little box of surprises and let’s wait for America to take the first step.”

Guimarães showed a desire to return to Cali to lead the American team, with which he became champion in 2019 and left many attachments until before the start of the pandemic.

This very early Friday, another communication was attempted with the former Costa Rican coach after the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio, but it has not been possible to obtain any response.

It should be remembered that Alexandre Guimarães also directed Atlético Nacional in 2021, with whom he did not have a good campaign and was only there for six months.