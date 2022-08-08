Soccer. LeBron James and Justin Bieber share his incredible goal, Eugenie Le Sommer reacts.

The first goal scored by Eugénie Le Sommer during her adventure in the United States continues to ignite social networks. It was July 31, 2021. While discovering the American championship, where she was loaned to OL Reign for six months, the French international had martyred her opponent with a double hook before following up with a clear strike. .

“Incredible footwork! »

A year later, this masterpiece is still widely relayed across the Atlantic. He even caught the eye of singer Justin Bieber and NBA star LeBron James. These two celebrities shared the jewel on their social networks. “Absolutely filthy! »commented the first. “Incredible footwork! »enjoyed the second by reposting a video of the action.

??If someone had told me one day that @KingJames and @justinbieber would share one of my goals?? Such an honor?? pic.twitter.com/PZJjopmRvA – Eugenie Le Sommer (@ELS_9_FRANCE) August 7, 2022

The second top scorer of Les Bleues, who is no longer part of coach Corinne Deacon’s plans, was obviously surprised by these reactions. “If I had been told one day that Lebron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals”she reacted. “Truly an honor.”