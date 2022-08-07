Entertainment

Soccer. LeBron James and Justin Bieber share his incredible goal, Eugenie Le Sommer reacts

On July 31, 2021, the French striker scored a sumptuous goal in the United States during his loan to OL Reign. A year later, the video of this jewel was shared by two celebrities, LeBron James and Justin Bieber, who appreciated the masterpiece. Something to delight the second top scorer in the history of Les Bleues.

The first goal scored by Eugénie Le Sommer during her adventure in the United States continues to ignite social networks. It was July 31, 2021. While discovering the American championship, where she was loaned to OL Reign for six months, the French international had martyred her opponent with a double hook before following up with a clear strike. .

“Incredible footwork! »

A year later, this masterpiece is still widely relayed across the Atlantic. He even caught the eye of singer Justin Bieber and NBA star LeBron James. These two celebrities shared the jewel on their social networks. “Absolutely filthy! »commented the first. “Incredible footwork! »enjoyed the second by reposting a video of the action.

The second top scorer of Les Bleues, who is no longer part of coach Corinne Deacon’s plans, was obviously surprised by these reactions. “If I had been told one day that Lebron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals”she reacted. “Truly an honor.”

