Soccer match left at least 127 dead and 200 injured – SwingComplete

By Raúl del Pino

The world is in mourning this weekend after learning about the most unfortunate tragedy of this century linked to sport. At least 127 dead and 200 injured are reported as a result of a clash involving fans and law enforcement at the end of a soccer game in the local Indonesian league.

After unofficial versions and pressure of all kinds, the Police of the Asian nation revealed the number of those affected that could be higher in the coming hours. The dark event occurred after thousands of Arema FC supporters jumped onto the Kanjuruhan stadium field after the match against Persebaya Surabaya, in the East Java region classic.

Beyond the number of victims, what is really dramatic is the large number of videos taken by fans that show how the sad events unfolded. The events were caused by a group of fans who began a violent confrontation with police forces on the same pitch where minutes before the duel had ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of Surabaya.

Meanwhile, soccer players, referees and technical bodies escaped towards the changing rooms to avoid being added. According to the authorities, 34 of the victims lost their lives in the stadium, some due to being trampled by the stampede of people, and others due to difficulty breathing due to the tear gas used by the police.

Arema FC, a local team at the Kanjuruhan stadium, has already been informed by the president of the Indonesian League, Baru, that it will not play with the public or as host for the remainder of the season.

This tragedy is not only the largest in the history of Indonesia, but also the third in the world in number of deaths linked to a sporting event.

The biggest event of this type took place in Puro in 1964, when more than 300 fans perished during a match against the Argentine soccer team. Likewise, a challenge between Napoli and Bologna tarnished Italian Calcio in 1944 after a battle between fans and police that left 152 dead.