Soccer: Messi would be at his last World Cup



Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. 1:23 PM

Argentine football star Lionel Messi said Thursday that the next World Cup, from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, would “surely” be the last of his career, in an interview with the sports channel ESPN.

“It’s my last World Cup. Yes surely. I feel good, physically, I was able to carry out a very good pre-season preparation, which I had not been able to do the previous year “for his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, declared the captain of Albiceleste, 35 years old.

This preparation “was fundamental to start better and arrive as I arrived, with a lot of motivation and enthusiasm. »

During this interview in Paris, the former Barça star admitted that there was “anxiety, nervousness as the World Cup approaches. We can’t wait to be there,” he admitted.

Regarding coach Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team, Messi believes that it is currently in “a good time”.

“Our team is very strong, but anything can happen. All matches are extremely difficult. It’s not always the favorites who win and things don’t always go as planned. »

Is Argentina one of the candidates for the supreme title according to him? “Argentina are always among the favorites because of their history and what they represent. But we are not the only favourites, there are other teams that are superior to us,” he said.

Finally referring to after football, the “Pulga” left the door open to any eventuality: “I will not become a coach, but (Zinedine) Zidane had said the same thing before becoming one and then winning the Champions League. “(with Real Madrid, editor’s note).