Soccer player from Motagua is reunited with his father and younger brother in the United States after five years

2022-02-24

The “American dream” continues to separate thousands of Honduran families in search of better job opportunities and security, however, at some point in life, it gives you the opportunity to reconnect with your loved ones.

This was the special miracle experienced by the defender of Motagua, Cristopher Meléndez, who after dand five years he saw his father againe, Pablo Meléndez with Alexander, one of his younger brothers.

The father of the national team emigrated to the United States in 2017 due to the need for a job and a better life for his family and since then, they had not had the opportunity to see each other.