Soccer player Santi Mina is sentenced to four years in prison for sexual violence and was separated from his club
2022-05-04
The Spanish player Celta VigoSanti Mina, He was sentenced to four years in prison for sexual violence against a woman, reported this Wednesday the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).
Santi Mina He was sentenced to four years in prison for “sexual abuse” by the Provincial Court of Almería (south), which acquitted him of the most serious crime of “sexual assault”, for which the prosecutor requested 8 years in prison.
This last category includes violationwhich requires proof of intimidation or violence.
According to the sentence, the sky-blue player will not be able to communicate or approach less than 500 meters from the victim for twelve years.
In the same trial, the friend of soccer player David Goldar was acquitted of the crime of sexual assault, against whom the prosecution had not acted, but the private prosecution had, which requested nine and a half years in prison.
According to the ruling, to which AFP had access, the events occurred on June 16, 2017 in the town of Mojácar (southeast Spain).
The player, who then belonged to Valencia, was on vacation in that Andalusian town with his friend Goldar.
Mine He would have taken advantage of the fact that his friend had gone with a woman to a caravan that he had parked near a Mojácar nightclub to get into the vehicle and perpetrate the events.
According to the sentence, Mine “inserted his penis” into the victim’s mouth, who resisted, and then, “despite the victim’s lack of consent, pushed her backwards on the bed, inserting the fingers of his right hand into her vagina ”.
The player’s defense has announced that he will appeal the sentence, after which the Celtic has decided to separate his player.
CELTIC COMMUNICATION
The sky-blue team has decided to open “a disciplinary file on the player santiago mine to elucidate their job responsibilities in view of this resolution, ”said the celestial club this Wednesday in a statement.
“For this reason and as a precaution, it has been decided to temporarily remove the player from first team training,” added the Celtic.
The Celtic “It respects the player’s right to defense, but it is obliged to take measures against those events that notoriously undermine the club’s image and directly attack its values,” said the Galician club.
The Celtic He concludes “showing once again his most absolute rejection of the crime defined in the judicial resolution.”