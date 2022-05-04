Soccer player Santi Mina is sentenced to four years in prison for sexual violence and was separated from his club

2022-05-04

The Spanish player Celta VigoSanti Mina, He was sentenced to four years in prison for sexual violence against a woman, reported this Wednesday the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

Santi Mina He was sentenced to four years in prison for “sexual abuse” by the Provincial Court of Almería (south), which acquitted him of the most serious crime of “sexual assault”, for which the prosecutor requested 8 years in prison.

This last category includes violationwhich requires proof of intimidation or violence.

According to the sentence, the sky-blue player will not be able to communicate or approach less than 500 meters from the victim for twelve years.

In the same trial, the friend of soccer player David Goldar was acquitted of the crime of sexual assault, against whom the prosecution had not acted, but the private prosecution had, which requested nine and a half years in prison.

According to the ruling, to which AFP had access, the events occurred on June 16, 2017 in the town of Mojácar (southeast Spain).

The player, who then belonged to Valencia, was on vacation in that Andalusian town with his friend Goldar.