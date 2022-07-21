Entertainment

Soccer / Premier League: Manchester United let Ronaldo know he’s not going anywhere

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Manchester United have let Cristiano Ronaldo know he is unavailable for a transfer this summer, although the Portuguese striker’s representatives have assessed interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but sources close to Manchester United insist they ‘want and expect’ the 37-year-old stays with the club next season.

He has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season but couldn’t prevent United from missing out on Champions League qualification after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo wants to spend the last years of his career playing in the Champions League and has doubts about the ambitions of United, who have failed to make a signing since the start of the season. ‘summer.

However, new manager Erik ten Hag, who is due to lead his first day of pre-season training at Carrington on Monday, is confident of having Ronaldo in his squad next season.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag and Director of Football John Murtough have changed their transfer targets.

Ajax winger Antony is one of the targets but although the Brazilian is keen to join the club, Ajax’s €80m valuation proves problematic.

United’s priority this summer remains signing a central midfielder, with talks progressing with Barcelona over a transfer for Frenkie de Jong.

Sources have told ESPN that both sides believe a deal is close and there is hope that De Jong could be part of the squad, which will tour Thailand and Australia on July 8.

United are also awaiting a decision from Christian Eriksen on where he will play next season.

The midfielder, who is free after spending the second half of last season at Brentford, was believed to be keen to return to Tottenham Hotspur. But after interest from Spurs subsided, United and Brentford are top of the list for his signature.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Madame Web’, movie with Dakota Johnson: release date

4 mins ago

Kylie Jenner leaves fans ‘speechless’ wearing a black smokey eye in glamorous photos after being branded a ‘climate criminal’

5 mins ago

Samuel L. Jackson is established as the most profitable actor in the Hollywood industry

16 mins ago

The women who were conquered by actor Chris Evans | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | EYE-SHOW

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button