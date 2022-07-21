Soccer / Premier League: Manchester United let Ronaldo know he’s not going anywhere



Sunday, June 26, 2022. 2:29 PM

Manchester United have let Cristiano Ronaldo know he is unavailable for a transfer this summer, although the Portuguese striker’s representatives have assessed interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but sources close to Manchester United insist they ‘want and expect’ the 37-year-old stays with the club next season.

He has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season but couldn’t prevent United from missing out on Champions League qualification after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo wants to spend the last years of his career playing in the Champions League and has doubts about the ambitions of United, who have failed to make a signing since the start of the season. ‘summer.

However, new manager Erik ten Hag, who is due to lead his first day of pre-season training at Carrington on Monday, is confident of having Ronaldo in his squad next season.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag and Director of Football John Murtough have changed their transfer targets.

Ajax winger Antony is one of the targets but although the Brazilian is keen to join the club, Ajax’s €80m valuation proves problematic.

United’s priority this summer remains signing a central midfielder, with talks progressing with Barcelona over a transfer for Frenkie de Jong.

Sources have told ESPN that both sides believe a deal is close and there is hope that De Jong could be part of the squad, which will tour Thailand and Australia on July 8.

United are also awaiting a decision from Christian Eriksen on where he will play next season.

The midfielder, who is free after spending the second half of last season at Brentford, was believed to be keen to return to Tottenham Hotspur. But after interest from Spurs subsided, United and Brentford are top of the list for his signature.