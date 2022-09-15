Soccer: the Cristiano Ronaldo saga drives the end of the transfer window



Wednesday, August 31, 2022. 09:55

LONDON, UK – Tired of being a substitute, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t hidden his desires elsewhere, making headlines all summer. His possible departure from Manchester United, where Antony landed against a nine-figure transfer fee, is fueling the gazettes as far as Italy.

England: Haaland as an appetizer, Ronaldo for dessert?

The signing of Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland at Manchester City has kicked off a new record English transfer window, with around 2 billion euros spent so far.

Liverpool released a check, unprecedented for the Reds, of up to 100 million euros to snatch Darwin Nunez from Benfica, as Manchester United is about to do for Antony, Brazilian striker from Ajax. Having come to an agreement with Leicester, Chelsea will make French international Espoir Wesley Fofana one of the most expensive defenders in history.

The Blues also snatched Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, from which also escaped the pair Gabriel Jesus-Oleksandr Zinchenko towards Arsenal.

With Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Manchester United seem to have completed an interesting transfer window. But he remains suspended on the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo, a luxury replacement eager to leave to play in the Champions League.

Germany: two major departures, a flashy arrival

The Bundesliga finds itself orphaned by Haaland and Robert Lewandowski who, after eight years at Bayern Munich, went to FC Barcelona against 45 M EUR, according to estimates.

The Bavarian club has achieved a nice coup, however, with the Senegalese Sadio Mané, winner of the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 and winner of the African Cup of Nations in 2022.

The most expensive transfer of the summer in Germany (EUR 67 million according to the media) was also made by Bayern with Matthijs de Ligt, a Dutch defender from Juve.

To replace Haaland, vice-champion Borussia Dortmund has recruited Sébastien Haller, but the Ivorian striker will be absent for several months due to testicular cancer. Anthony Modeste (34) has arrived for a season.

Spain: “Lewy” and Tchouaméni in attractions

The Barça transfer window has been the soap opera of the summer in Spain. In debt of around EUR 1.35 billion last season, the Catalan club has activated several economic levers to quickly obtain liquidity. This saw him spend €153m on four signings, including French centre-back Jules Koundé, in addition to Lewandowski, his biggest catch.

Real Madrid, reigning European champion, also dipped into the reservoir of the Blues to strengthen themselves. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who came from Monaco for 80 million euros, is expected to be Casemiro’s heir.

Atlético Madrid have attracted Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel (ex-Dortmund) and left-back Sergio Reguillon (ex-Tottenham) and will be able to rely on the loan returns of Alvaro Morata (Juventus) and Saul Niguez (Chelsea). ).

France: Paris almost complete

Paris SG has bet on youth with the Portuguese Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, the French Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike, but also on more experienced players like Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz, midfielders from Lille and Naples, while waiting perhaps Spaniard Carlos Soler (Valencia).

The champions of France retain a small hope concerning the Slovak defender Milan Skriniar, despite difficult negotiations with Inter Milan, and are mainly working to offload a few players.

Marseille is also looking to exfiltrate a few individuals, whether Bamba Dieng, Duje Caleta-Car or Cédric Bakambu, after having made some good moves (Alexis Sanchez, Jordan Veretout…) and bets in the form of loans (Eric Bailly, Nuno Tavares…).

Italy: Paredes expected, Navas hoped for

Most of the big Italian clubs have completed their transfer window. No major last-minute upheaval was expected by the close on Thursday at 8 p.m.

For several days, the media have certainly weighed the chances of seeing Ronaldo return to Serie A, in Naples, to compete in the C1. But the hypothesis remained in recent hours very improbable given the astronomical salary of the Portuguese and the offensive wealth of Napoli.

Ruiz’s arrival allowed Leandro Paredes to leave PSG to join Juventus, just days before the clash between the two clubs in the Champions League.

The Argentinian, loaned with a purchase option amounting to 22.6 M EUR, was eagerly awaited in an orphan environment of Paul Pogba, the star rookie of the summer transfer window 2022. Welcomed in jubilation in Turin, the French saw his summer turned sour, between a pesky right knee injury and an incredible family affair against a backdrop of alleged “extortion attempt”.