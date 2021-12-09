Sports

Soccer Venice, the 32-year-old Nicolò Buso has died. The Okereke bomber: “Have a good trip”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Nicolò Buso, former Venezia Calcio forward
Nicolò Buso, former Venezia Calcio forward

Venice, 8 December 2021 – Mourning in the world of football, the former striker of the Venice nursery, il 32 years old Nicolò Buso, did not manage to overcome the greatest challenge: the disease that had eaten him for some time took him away forever. Yes is turned off in the notyou between Monday and Tuesday Nicolò, a former promising player in Venetian football, Friday morning (at 11) there will be i funeral in Church of S.door Bertilla to Spinea, the city of the Venetian where he lived.

Nicolò, an offensive winger, had started in C.alcio Spinea and for two years he had been part of the youth teams of Venice, to then return home, with the “Città di Spinea” team, in third category. With the first team he had won the championship by reaching the second category.

Three years ago he fell ill, he suffered from severe cancers that had struck him in the limbs and lungs. He was very attached to his former team, Venezia Calcio. A fan with a heart halfway between Venice and Inter, last November 27 – on the occasion of the match between the two teams – at the Penzo stadium he received a gift from the orange-black striker David Okereke his jersey number 77 worn during the match.




The 24-year-old Nigerian bomber himself paid tribute to Nicolò with a story on Intagram: “For me the luck of being a footballer is also the possibility of give joy to others with a small gesture and be able to meet special people. I was lucky to have met you and I want to remember you like that, with a smile on your face. you do good trip Nicolor. The coach of the Venetian team, Paolo Zanetti, had invited Nicolò to attend a team training session. The disease, on the other hand, tore him from life before being able to return to his own beloved bench.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

rain before the giant, word to the blue

2 weeks ago

Milan in the Champions League, how much the Rossoneri have collected after the groups

22 hours ago

Anti-Super League EU Resolution: “No to closed competitions. Promotions and relegations necessary”

1 week ago

the dedication is a true leader

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button