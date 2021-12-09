Soccer Venice, the 32-year-old Nicolò Buso has died. The Okereke bomber: “Have a good trip”

Venice, 8 December 2021 – Mourning in the world of football, the former striker of the Venice nursery, il 32 years old Nicolò Buso, did not manage to overcome the greatest challenge: the disease that had eaten him for some time took him away forever. Yes is turned off in the notyou between Monday and Tuesday Nicolò, a former promising player in Venetian football, Friday morning (at 11) there will be i funeral in Church of S.door Bertilla to Spinea, the city of the Venetian where he lived.

Nicolò, an offensive winger, had started in C.alcio Spinea and for two years he had been part of the youth teams of Venice, to then return home, with the “Città di Spinea” team, in third category. With the first team he had won the championship by reaching the second category.

Three years ago he fell ill, he suffered from severe cancers that had struck him in the limbs and lungs. He was very attached to his former team, Venezia Calcio. A fan with a heart halfway between Venice and Inter, last November 27 – on the occasion of the match between the two teams – at the Penzo stadium he received a gift from the orange-black striker David Okereke his jersey number 77 worn during the match.









The 24-year-old Nigerian bomber himself paid tribute to Nicolò with a story on Intagram: “For me the luck of being a footballer is also the possibility of give joy to others with a small gesture and be able to meet special people. I was lucky to have met you and I want to remember you like that, with a smile on your face. you do good trip Nicolor“. The coach of the Venetian team, Paolo Zanetti, had invited Nicolò to attend a team training session. The disease, on the other hand, tore him from life before being able to return to his own beloved bench.