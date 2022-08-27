Soccer. Which Drôme-Ardèche club can welcome Cristiano Ronaldo?

Valencia Olympic (R1) Last year already, the OV had positioned itself on Lionel Messi, making him the total with a dinner at Pic and a visit to the Jouvet park. Frustrated to have seen the Argentine star prefer the money of PSG, the Valence club would try the blow for Cristiano Ronaldo, his rival, with this time a weighty ally in the negotiation. Indeed, Nicolas Daragon, the mayor of the town, would dream of bringing in such a star to make the Drôme prefecture shine. Thus, the city councilor would consider renaming the Valence specialty “Swiss” to “Portuguese”, just like the section of motorway between Bourg-lès-Valence and Portes-lès-Valence, renamed the ACR7.

Aubenas South Ardèche (R2) Timidly, the ASSAF would have interfered in the negotiations for the Portuguese star. However, the Ardèche club does not lack arguments. A few months before the World Cup, the Portuguese striker knows that he must preserve himself to hope to go as far as possible with his nation. What better way to protect your joints than near the Vals thermal baths? With unlimited access, the Portuguese could largely take care of the little sores of everyday life, on condition of being careful when the Ardèche club will evolve on the lawn of Dugradus.

Chabeuil (R2) From Madrid to Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo had experienced a complicated move and for good reason. The Portuguese star has a NASA machine to train in weightlessness. Expensive equipment that it is better not to put in a “fragile” box. So inevitably for all his business, CR7 needs space, including for his private jet. This is why FC Chabeuil would have a strong argument with the airport next door. After visiting the facilities, the Portuguese would have particularly appreciated the place available to him, as well as the tasting of caillette offered by the leaders.

Valdaine (R2) Between training and matches, footballers’ lives are often punctuated by quieter activities. Golf is one of them, so when FC Valdaine mentioned the 18 holes nearby, “CR7” tilted. He could quietly work on his swing in a quieter area than he has known in the past. In addition, the club does not intend to stop there and offers to take charge of each outing of the Ronaldo children at the Marsanne tree climbing. With five brats, the Portuguese star could be convinced.

ATOM Pierrelatte (R3) The problem with welcoming such a star is the salary. It takes a club that has enough funds to pay a remuneration of around 30 million euros per year. At first glance, ATOM Pierrelatte does not have the means, but the club intends to take advantage of its proximity to the nuclear power plant to attract Real Madrid’s top scorer. The attacker could inaugurate a new range of shoes, entitled “nuclear”. The idea would be to reveal all this directly in the premises of the Tricastine plant. As a bonus, Cristiano will be offered accommodation in La Garde-Adhémar, one of the most beautiful villages in the Drôme.

AS Portuguese Valencia (D3) The only Drôme team to have forfeited the first round of the Coupe de France, AS Portuguese Valencia has a good reason. To say, the Portuguese club would be in full negotiation with Jorge Mendes, the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. The cultural and linguistic proximity between all the parties would greatly facilitate exchanges. It now remains to convince the attacker to come and discover the joys of the third division of the Drôme-Ardèche district. With shares in all Portuguese restaurants in Valencia, the deal could be closed quickly.

