Cristiano Ronaldo may be the first player to score in five men’s soccer World Cups, but two women, including Canada’s Christine Sinclair, have preceded him in the record books.

The Portuguese scored on a penalty shot in his country’s 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. It was his eighth success at this tournament, where he made his debut in 2006. The web quickly got carried away, but the clocks deserve to be set on time.

Sinclair, who competed at Worlds in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, has rocked the ropes in each of those editions. She notably hit the target three times in 2003 and 2007, for a total of 10 goals.

The 39-year-old striker, who has yet to retire from international duty, is the women’s all-time top scorer with 190 goals for the country. That’s 72 more than Ronaldo, who has, however, played 125 fewer games.

And that’s not all. Brazil’s Marta had also scored in five World Cups, in the same years as Sinclair. The 36-year-old is the top scorer in Women’s World Cup history with 17 goals.

Note that Lionel Messi could have joined Ronaldo with this men’s record, but the Argentinian did not register in the scoring in 2010.